F1 - Hamilton to keep sights on Vettel beyond 2017

"In my head the objective is to keep making his life difficult"


9 November 2017 - 11h47, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he will remain focused on beating Sebastian Vettel over the next few years in formula one.

Many are talking about young sensation Max Verstappen joining the title battle next year, but new champion Hamilton expects his 2017 rival Vettel to remain strong.

"Sebastian just signed for three more years with Ferrari, which is good," Spain’s Diario Sport quoted the Mercedes driver as saying in Brazil.

"In my head the objective is to keep making his life difficult.

"Perfection is the goal," Hamilton added. "I want to get as close as possible to perfection."

To that end, although Hamilton himself is targeting victory in Brazil, Mercedes has its eye on the bigger picture this weekend.

Team boss Toto Wolff says that because both titles are already wrapped up, Mercedes will take the opportunity to test for 2018 in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"We are looking at the next two race weekends as the first two grands prix of 2018," he said.

Mercedes confirmed in a statement that in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, "new and interesting concepts" will be tested in a "series of experiments".



