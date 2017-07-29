Logo
F1 - Hamilton says Ferrari move unlikely

"If I was to jump ship from here, that would be when I stop"


29 July 2017 - 08h43, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he is unlikely to move from the Mercedes team before retiring from F1.

His boss, Toto Wolff, indicated recently that he wants to extend the Briton’s contract beyond 2018, amid rumours of a potential move to Ferrari for Hamilton.

But Hamilton, 32, said in Hungary: "If I was to jump ship from here, that would be when I stop.

"There is no other team, apart from Ferrari, that would be interesting but right now, I love being here and the people I work for and work with," he added.



