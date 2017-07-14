Logo
F1 - Hamilton’s rivals question London absence

"I think Lewis is the first to lose by not being there"


14 July 2017 - 11h55, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton’s rivals say they do not understand his decision to skip the London demonstration this week.

As he arrived at Silverstone for the British grand prix, the local hero defended his decision to be the only F1 driver to skip the promotional event.

Recalling a similar event in his native Holland, however, Max Verstappen said: "If I had tried to do that (stay away), I think they would have shot me!"

McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne told La Derniere Heure: "I don’t understand why Lewis was not there.

"He is a triple world champion, he’s British, but I cannot imagine if such an event was organised in Belgium on the eve of our grand prix that I would not go."

And Williams’ Felipe Massa said: "I think Lewis is the first to lose by not being there."



