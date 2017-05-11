Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton probably ’more talented than me’ - Rosberg

"Five months have passed now"


11 May 2017 - 09h36, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg says he is open to becoming friends once again with Lewis Hamilton.

The pair have admitted they were once childhood "best friends", but when paired at Mercedes they shared an acrimonious relationship as title-duelling teammates.

Even after Rosberg’s retirement, Hamilton recently answered "nothing" when asked what he thinks about the German today.

But Rosberg says he has no hard feelings about their difficult relationship in F1.

"I had to rely on succeeding with diligence, absolute dedication and zero compromises. It was the only way I could do it," he is quoted by Bild newspaper.

"There are drivers in formula one who were more talented than me. Maybe my teammate. He is one of the best drivers of all time and an incredible opponent."

As for their tetchy relationship, Rosberg said: "Five months have passed now. I don’t know why this (being friends again) should not be the case."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1