Nico Rosberg will not conduct the post-race interviews this weekend at Hockenheim.

In the recent Liberty Media era, a pundit such as a former driver is normally selected to talk to the F1 stars immediately after qualifying and the races.

Bild newspaper reports that Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, was slated to do the job at Hockenheim.

"It was supposed to be Monaco and Hockenheim. Both times I had gotten the go-ahead of RTL. But then a few days before I am told there is no need," said the German.

Bild newspaper reports that when Lewis Hamilton discovered that his former Mercedes teammate would do the interviews, he made clear he was not happy about it.