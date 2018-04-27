Logo
F1 - Hamilton not worried about 2018 ’crisis’

"I never think about statistics"


27 April 2018 - 15h00, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he is not worried about his current performance slump.

The reigning world champion hasn’t won yet in 2018, causing Jacques Villeneuve to surmise that Hamilton is "in crisis".

Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg told Bild: "Lewis is a bit on the ropes, as you’d say in boxing. I have no idea what’s going on with him."

However, Rosberg said Hamilton always bounces back.

Hamilton agrees: "The world championship is only three races old. There’s no need to worry."

That is despite the fact that a driver has not failed to win one of the first four races of a season in almost 30 years and still gone on to be world champion.

"I never think about statistics," Hamilton is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It will be my pleasure to refute that."

Hamilton said he thinks Mercedes’ main problem is the ’tyre window’, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel agrees that minor details can make all the difference.

"I do not have the impression that Mercedes’ dominance is broken," said the German.

And Hamilton denied suggestions his motivation is beginning to wane.

"No, in terms of motivation there’s no difference between when everything’s going well and when things go the wrong way," he insisted.

"I enjoy the battle. If I win it’s nice, but otherwise you have to work hard to find the solutions."



