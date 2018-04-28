Lewis Hamilton is "not fully concentrated" in 2018.

That is the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who is in Baku as a guest of the Azerbaijan government.

World champion Hamilton, who has an extreme new braided hairstyle in Baku, has struggled so far this year.

Ecclestone told the Swiss newspaper Blick: "You can clearly feel it. Lewis is not fully concentrated.

"With him, there could be a thousand reasons for that."

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan thinks one reason could be the stalled negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes over his 2019 contract.

"Both parties should get the contract signed because the longer the two prolong the situation, then the loser is going to be both of them," he told The Sun.