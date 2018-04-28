Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton ’not concentrated’ in 2018 - Ecclestone

"You can clearly feel it"


28 April 2018 - 08h09, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton is "not fully concentrated" in 2018.

That is the view of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who is in Baku as a guest of the Azerbaijan government.

World champion Hamilton, who has an extreme new braided hairstyle in Baku, has struggled so far this year.

Ecclestone told the Swiss newspaper Blick: "You can clearly feel it. Lewis is not fully concentrated.

"With him, there could be a thousand reasons for that."

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan thinks one reason could be the stalled negotiations between Hamilton and Mercedes over his 2019 contract.

"Both parties should get the contract signed because the longer the two prolong the situation, then the loser is going to be both of them," he told The Sun.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1