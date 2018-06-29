Logo
F1 - Hamilton not commenting on contract rumours

"At some point it will be done"


29 June 2018 - 12h18, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton would not be drawn on speculation that his Mercedes contract for 2019 and 2020 is now signed and ready to announce.

"It’s nice for you guys to have something to talk about make up," Germany’s Sport1 quotes the Briton as saying.

Multiple authoritative media sources last week reported that, following a long delay, Hamilton has finally signed up with a new EUR 40 million per year deal.

"At some point it will be done, and then you will know," Hamilton added in Austria.

There are rumours the contract will be officially announced just ahead of Hamilton’s home race at Silverstone in just over a week.

"Maybe not yet," Hamilton said.


