F1 - Hamilton hints at long-term Mercedes deal

"My hope for the future is that we continue"


24 April 2018 - 09h38, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest hint yet that he definitely wants to stay at Mercedes.

Although both sides have indicated they intend to sign a new contract beyond 2018, until now a deal has been delayed as "details" are negotiated.

But when asked what the future holds for him, quadruple world champion Hamilton answered: "My hope for the future is that we continue.

"I really want to take this team the furthest it has ever been," the Briton added.

"I want to be part of this journey where Mercedes are the most successful formula one team in history."

Hamilton often gives mixed messages about how long he will remain committed to F1, but he now indicates that he wants a long-term deal to stay at Mercedes.

"I want to push it as far as I can, with the lifespan as a driver that I have, that it would take a long, long time for anyone else to catch up," he said.

"I think it would really upset the red cars and the red team, so that’s my goal."



