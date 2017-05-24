Logo
F1 - Hamilton has ’whole team’ behind him now - Rosberg

"The first races were really mega for formula one"


24 May 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Nico Rosberg will attend this weekend’s Monaco grand prix.

The retired reigning world champion lives in the Principality with his wife, who is now expecting their second child, and young daughter.

"The fact that we can create a new human being together is so beautiful," the 31-year-old German said.

"But two children will be a challenge as well, so I want to take more time in the future to support Vivian," he is quoted by Auto Bild.

But although he no longer has a role in formula one, Rosberg says he has been watching the races so far in 2017 with interest.

"The first races were really mega for formula one — hugely exciting, you never knew who would win," he said. "Then also with the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari, you could not wish for more."

He also welcomed the head-to-head duel between his old teammate, Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

"The fight is cool to watch and very different as well," said Rosberg. "It’s a completely different situation for Lewis. To fight against another team means that he has the whole team behind him, not half the team like before."

Rosberg will attend this weekend’s race on the streets of Monaco, where he has lived his whole life.

"I took a lot of time to recover from the stresses and all the celebrations of last year," he said. "Not I’m going to take on new challenges, meet people, talk to them — there’s always something interesting going on."



