F1 - Hamilton eyes new three-year contract - report

"I’m here to win and I’m here to stay"


26 August 2017 - 09h08, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton could be set to extend his stay at Mercedes beyond 2018.

The triple world champion’s current deal runs out late next year, and he has been hinting that retirement or a move to Ferrari could be on the cards.

But now, Sport Bild reports that Hamilton, 32, has told Mercedes team management that he is open to talks about a new three-year contract.

And his rhetoric has also changed, declaring at Spa Francorchamps that he is determined to keep winning well beyond his 200th race.

"I’m here to win and I’m here to stay and my commitment to the team ... it’s strange," said the Briton.

"When you’re racing for so long - it’s my 200th race - you would think maybe your passion or your desire to win would fade. But it’s stronger than ever," Hamilton added.



