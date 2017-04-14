Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton doesn’t want ’team orders’

"It won’t happen with us"


14 April 2017 - 13h45, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he does not want ’number 1’ status at Mercedes.

Some have said that, even after just two races in 2017, the pecking order with triple world champion Hamilton ahead of new teammate Valtteri Bottas is already clear.

"It (team orders) happens at Ferrari and it has for many, many years," Hamilton, jointly leading the championship with Sebastian Vettel, told the Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"But it won’t happen with us. And I don’t want it to happen.

"I think I can manage without a decision like that," he added.

However, it is evident that while Kimi Raikkonen is under pressure at Ferrari, clear ’number 2’ status is not something that has been given to the Finn so far.

That was obvious in China, when Vettel had to overtake the sister red car without an order.

"It is still too early to give such orders," former Ferrari team manager Daniele Audetto told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But he (Raikkonen) should have understood for himself that in that situation he should move over," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1