F1 - Hamilton determined to ride tax ’storm’

"There are many different stories around, but..."


9 November 2017 - 08h51, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton insists the "storm" surrounding his tax affairs won’t derail his push for victory this weekend.

Actually, the Mercedes driver wrapped up his fourth title two weeks ago in Mexico, but he says that doesn’t mean he is not targeting victory in Brazil.

"The championship is done but there are still two races to go and it is important to win those two races to solidify what I have worked on this year," Hamilton said.

Hamilton will at least be relieved that he is not still fighting for the title amid sensational new accusations he dodged millions in tax by claiming his personal jet is used only for business.

Through a lawyer, the 32-year-old has denied any wrongdoing, insisting he "relies upon" professional advisors.

And speaking in Brazil, Hamilton himself said: "Obviously right now there is a bit of a storm surrounding me.

"There are many different stories around, but I don’t have anything to add to the whole scenario that has happened.

"It doesn’t distract me from my core values, and also what I am here to do which is to try and win the Brazilian grand prix for a second time in my life."



