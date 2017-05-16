Logo
F1 - Hamilton denies training less than rivals

"I probably lost two kilos in that race"


16 May 2017 - 12h45, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he trains "just as much" as his F1 rivals.

The triple world champion’s comments come after Barcelona, where although Hamilton won he was also heard on the radio apparently struggling physically with the demands of the faster 2017 cars.

"Physically, yeah, I probably lost two kilos in that race. It’s draining," said the Mercedes driver, who said he goes without a drink in 2017 to reduce car weight.

"I was a little bit tired after that one."

Some might surmise that Hamilton struggled in Barcelona more than some other drivers due to his high-profile lifestyle, as he has less time to work out.

But he told Men’s Health Australia: "I’m no less focused than any of my peers. They live a different life. They go home and are not pictured at events.

"I train just as much as them — maybe more. But I do this other stuff. I have so much energy," he added.



