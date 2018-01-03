Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton cool on venue for French GP return

"I think there’s a lot of great tracks in France like Le Mans"


3 January 2018 - 08h54, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton thinks a better venue could have been selected for this year’s return of the French grand prix.

After a decade’s absence, France is back on the F1 calendar this year, at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet.

World champion Hamilton told Canal Plus broadcaster: "Honestly, I don’t like Paul Ricard. I liked it when the French grand prix was at Magny Cours.

"When I says I don’t like Paul Ricard, I just mean it’s not as good as Magny Cours," said the Mercedes driver. "I’m just being straight.

"The most important thing is that we’re going back to France which is important for the European season, but I think there’s a lot of great tracks in France like Le Mans. For some reason we don’t race there.

"Who knows, maybe we’ll have the best race of the season there (in Paul Ricard)," Hamilton concluded.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1