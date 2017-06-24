Logo
F1 - Hamilton can stay in F1 ’until 40’ - Trulli

"I don’t know why Hamilton says certain things"


24 June 2017 - 12h27, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has continued to back away from earlier claims he might quit F1 at the end of the year.

The offending quote caused an international stir, but former F1 driver Jarno Trulli says he doesn’t believe the Mercedes driver is gearing up to retire.

"I don’t know why Hamilton says certain things," Trulli told La Repubblica newspaper.

"But as he is a racing animal, I think he can race until he’s 40, unlike Rosberg where you could see that the race track was not his only reason for living," the Italian added.

Indeed, Hamilton said in Baku that he would like to add another two titles to his current three world championships.

"Easily," he said. "I could easily do another three year contract if I wanted to. I reckon I could go another one after that."



