Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton backs New York night race plans

"In New York it would be really cool"


28 April 2017 - 09h50, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has backed apparent plans for a F1 night race in New York.

Recently, Bernie Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey said a race in New York is a "priority".

"In New York it would be really cool," triple world champion Lewis Hamilton said in Russia.

"We definitely need two grands prix in the US. It would be incredible — it’s a stunning city.

"New Jersey would be a great backdrop for the grand prix. Whether it’s a night race, I think even the day it would be good, or the evening as the sunsets are stunning and with New York in the background it would be so cool."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1