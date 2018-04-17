Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton and Mercedes ’in crisis’ - Villeneuve

"Now they must bet on Bottas"


17 April 2018 - 16h18, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton is "in crisis".

That is the alarming claim of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

He was speaking after China, where Hamilton and Mercedes’ quest for a win in 2018 fell flat for a third consecutive race.

"Hamilton is in crisis and is losing points for the championship," Villeneuve told Sky Italia.

"But I think all of Mercedes is in crisis. Now they must bet on Bottas, who is not a championship driver.

"After the impressive qualifying in Melbourne, Lewis is no longer able to drive the car. It’s very troubling.

"We saw last year that when he’s in crisis he loses a lot, falls behind in the races and falls asleep, is not aggressive. We’ll have to see when and if he wakes up," Villeneuve added.

The French Canadian also urged Red Bull to promptly re-sign Daniel Ricciardo for 2019.

"Red Bull without Ricciardo would not be a force," he said, "but with Ricciardo it is dangerous.

"He’s fighting for the world championship as Ferrari was two years ago, with everything needing to be fine with him and bad for the others," Villeneuve added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1