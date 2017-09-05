Logo
F1 - Hamilton agrees to test on Thursday

"I’m looking forward to it"


5 September 2017 - 11h32, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has agreed to help Pirelli with tyre testing later this week.

The triple world championship openly admits to disliking track testing, and often pulls out of scheduled sessions with injury or illness.

But after winning his second race on the trot last weekend and taking over the championship lead from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton has now leapt at the chance to test at Paul Ricard.

"I’ve got the test later this week which is very rare for me — I’m not a tester," the Mercedes driver said.

"I’m looking forward to it. I offered to do it. So I’m looking forward to that — kind of."

The test will take place on Thursday.



