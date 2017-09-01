Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.

After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple world champion to stay, he will delay the talks until after the close battle for the 2017 world championship is over.

Hamilton said at Monza: "I plan to extend with the team, which we will do at some point in the second half of the season or towards the end of the year.

"I know Toto said that we will wait until the end of the season because that is what I like to do. There is no rush, and I still have another year, so we still have a lot of time," he added.

Hamilton’s comments come just a week after the Ferrari contract of his championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, was extended by three years.

"In the plan that I have coming up - with the five or six years that I have left in the sport - that piece in the puzzle is now in place so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier," Hamilton said.

Mercedes looks set to also extend the contract of Hamilton’s current teammate, but the British driver denied he needs Valtteri Bottas’ help to win the title.

"I’ve never asked for that. It’s up to Toto to decide when the right time (for team orders) has come.

"I prefer to win when I have to fight honestly for it. Valtteri has had a very good season and when he has beaten me, he was faster than me," Hamilton said.