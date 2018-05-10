Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton, Horner say Vettel 2018 favourite

"We are seeing an extremely mature Vettel"


10 May 2018 - 11h45, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is not the favourite for the 2018 title.

The Mercedes driver took the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel two weeks ago in Baku, but he insists the Ferrari is actually the better car.

"For now the car is much more difficult to setup and drive," Hamilton is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

"It’s not a car that you just put on the track and it works, like the Ferrari," he added.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko agrees with Hamilton that Vettel is the 2018 favourite — and so too does Christian Horner.

Like Marko, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was central to Vettel’s development, with the energy drink marque having taken the German to his four titles.

"We are seeing an extremely mature Vettel," Horner told Auto Bild.

"We saw it with how he dealt with Max. I think he saw the young Sebastian in front of him in China, because in his early years Seb was not flawless.

"But even more than that, Seb sees now that he has a car that’s on par with the Mercedes. That means he can win on his own without driving and acting like hell.

"That’s probably why it’s easier for him to deal with defeats," Horner added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1