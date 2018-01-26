Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Halo to ’look better’ in 2018 - Key

"The Halo will be slightly more refined"


26 January 2018 - 07h45, by GMM 

The racing versions of F1’s controversial new ’Halo’ safety devices will look better, Toro Rosso technical boss James Key predicts.

Many fans are disappointed that the full open cockpit look of F1 cars will be missing in 2018, with the driver protection Halo to be mandatory from March’s Melbourne season opener.

Until now, Halo has been extensively tested but teams will be able to tinker with the aerodynamic profile of the basic design in 2018.

"With the aerodynamic features of the Halo it will look a bit more like it should for formula one. Better than we’ve seen it so far," Key is quoted by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"The Halo will be slightly more refined, because the teams have had time to study it and work on the aerodynamics," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1