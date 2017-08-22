Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Halo rules ’too late’ for 2018

"In terms of the monocoque, time is running out"


22 August 2017 - 14h56, by GMM 

F1 engineers are worried the precise regulations for ’Halo’ are arriving too late for 2018.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the cockpit protection device is not just aesthetically challenging, but will have a major impact on the design of next year’s cars in terms of aerodynamics and weight.

"But the precise Halo rules are only available from September," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

Force India technical boss Andy Green confirmed: "That’s too late. In terms of the monocoque, time is running out."

Green’s counterpart at Toro Rosso, James Key, explained: "The centre of gravity is going up and the weight distribution moves towards the front.

"Also we have to stiffen the cockpit sides for the load tests, which means a different carbon structure in the corresponding places."

Safety aside, however, one potential upside to the Halo introduction is that it introduces a new area for innovation, with the FIA allowing teams to shape the upper side for aerodynamic purposes.

"This will help to minimise the aero drawbacks," Key agrees.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1