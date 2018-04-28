Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Halo can feature mirrors in future

"Whether or not you actually can make it work I think is more tricky"


28 April 2018 - 10h11, by GMM 

F1 fans should notice changes to the controversial Halo designs within a few races.

The FIA has told teams that they can mount their rearview mirrors on the cockpit protection system from now on.

"If someone wants to go down that route, then yes we will see it in a few races time," said Red Bull’s Paul Monaghan.

He admitted that the FIA’s requirements for the fitting of mirrors on the Halo are "not trivial".

"Whether or not you actually can make it work I think is more tricky," said Monaghan.

Mercedes’ James Allison agreed: "It is tough to attach a mirror and not make it wobble around and satisfy all the (FIA criteria) that clarifies what you can and can’t do."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1