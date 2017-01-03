Logo
F1 - Hakkinen hopes to see Schumacher again

"It would be great if he is better"


3 January 2017 - 10h42, by GMM 

As the three-year anniversary of his skiing accident passes, Michael Schumacher is quietly turning 48.

The anniversaries have not escaped the attention of the F1 legend’s old title nemesis, Mika Hakkinen, who called the German "a great man".

"He is an incredible personality and a great person," the Finn told Germany’s Bild newspaper. "I am as affected by his fate as anyone.

"It would be great if he is better and we can see him again someday," Hakkinen added.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said Schumacher’s inner circle is incredibly tight, with former Ferrari colleagues Luca Badoer and Jean Todt among only a select few who are allowed to visit his home in Switzerland.

"I miss him very much," former Ferrari tester Badoer told Corriere della Sera. "But I follow him, because in life there is always hope."

However, almost nothing is known publicly about Schumacher’s health, after he struck and hit a rock while skiing in late 2013.

"There is complete silence," one of his skiing friends, Mats Nordstrom, told Expressen newspaper.

"I have contact with people who know Michael very, very well, but for the most recent time, even they have received no reports. It is sad, very sad."



