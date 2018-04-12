Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hakkinen backs pitstop incident investigation

"Considering how important safety is in F1..."


12 April 2018 - 14h08, by GMM 

Mika Hakkinen has backed the investigation into the sort of pitstop incidents seen so far in 2018.

In Australia, both Haas cars were released from the pits with loose wheels, and in Bahrain a Ferrari mechanic’s leg was badly broken in a sickening incident.

Hakkinen, the 1998 and 1999 world champion, said the speed of the sub-3 second pitstops seen today means the risks are high.

"No one should underestimate the challenge faced by the pit crew mechanics," the Finn told his Unibet column.

Hakkinen said F1 has changed since his day, with automatic ’traffic light’ systems now in the place of the traditional ’lollipop man’.

"Considering how important safety is in F1, including the introduction of the Halo this year, it is important for the teams and the FIA to look again at the pitstops," he said.

Following Bahrain, top official Charlie Whiting has said the FIA will look closely into the recent incidents.

Hakkinen said of pitstops: "They are a really important part of the spectacle, so I would not want to see that disappear, but maybe the time has come to consider whether the automated systems are the right way to go.

"When you have people’s lives at stake, maybe humans should be making the final decision."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1