F1 - Haas wants Sepang to pay Grosjean repair bill

"We paid to come to Malaysia"


4 October 2017 - 10h22, by GMM 

Gunther Steiner has confirmed reports he is seeking compensation for Haas’ repair bill from last weekend’s Malaysian grand prix.

In practice, Romain Grosjean’s car sustained a reported $650,000 in damage when a drain cover came loose on the Sepang circuit.

An invoice made out to Sepang boss Razlan Razali did the rounds on the internet, but it turned out to be a fake.

"It is purely a malicious attempt by certain parties to somehow disrupt the finale of the Malaysian grand prix this year," Razali said.

But Steiner has confirmed that Haas is indeed pushing Sepang to pay the bill.

"We can’t simply say ’Ok, we lose three quarters of a million dollars because someone forgot to do some welding," he is quoted by the Spanish daily Marca.

"We paid to come to Malaysia — everyone pays. We have talked about it and they were professional," Steiner added.

"They have insurance, so let’s see what we can do."



