Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas turns ’full focus’ to 2018 car

"Both drivers were fine with the brakes"


17 July 2017 - 12h21, by GMM 

F1’s American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018.

"Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

In its second year on the grid, the Ferrari-linked team is seventh out of the ten teams in the championship, with Romain Grosjean struggling in particular with brake problems.

But Steiner said Haas made progress with the brakes at Silverstone.

"Both drivers were fine with the brakes, but this track was just one step towards the final solution," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1