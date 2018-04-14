Logo
F1 - Haas rejects Alonso rumour

"That’s the first I’ve heard of that"


14 April 2018 - 16h19, by GMM 

Haas has rejected a sensational rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso might move to the American team for 2019.

The news was first reported by Diario Gol, saying that Haas had been in touch with the McLaren-driving Spaniard as a potential replacement for Romain Grosjean — who may move to Ferrari.

"Alonso to Haas? That’s the first I’ve heard of that," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told BT newspaper in China.

"I think we can definitely reject that," he added.



