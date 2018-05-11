Logo
F1 - Haas in talks with Pietro Fittipaldi

"He contacted us"


11 May 2018 - 08h19 

Haas has been in talks with Pietro Fittipaldi about a potential F1 test.

Last weekend at the Spa round of the world endurance championship, the grandson of world champion Emerson Fittipaldi crashed heavily, breaking both legs.

When asked about the crash and 21-year-old Fittipaldi, Haas boss Gunther Steiner said: "We just started talking with him and watching his performances.

"He contacted us. I know his grandfather — I think everyone does," he smiled.

"We realised that we can try to do something together, and then what happened happened.

"First of all it’s important that he completely recovers," Steiner added. "And as far as I know, he’s on his way."



