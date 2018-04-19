Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas ’happy’ with current drivers - Steiner

"We do not comment on the status of contracts"


19 April 2018 - 14h38, by GMM 

Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019.

Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this year.

Magnussen’s fixed contract runs out in 2018, but the American team Haas has an option to extend it for another season.

"We do not comment on the status of contracts," team boss Steiner told BT newspaper. "That applies whether it’s a driver or a partner.

"Having said that, we are very happy with both of our drivers. We are continuing to focus on this season and scoring as many points as possible."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1