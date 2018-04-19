Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019.

Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this year.

Magnussen’s fixed contract runs out in 2018, but the American team Haas has an option to extend it for another season.

"We do not comment on the status of contracts," team boss Steiner told BT newspaper. "That applies whether it’s a driver or a partner.

"Having said that, we are very happy with both of our drivers. We are continuing to focus on this season and scoring as many points as possible."