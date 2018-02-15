Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas defends team boss after controversy

"We’re not ready for that yet"


15 February 2018 - 11h02, by GMM 

Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy.

American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have a US-born driver because there are none that are ready for F1.

"Complete BS," Indycar driver Graham Rahal said.

So as Haas revealed the first images of its Halo-adorned 2018 car on Wednesday, team owner Gene Haas said he understands why Steiner’s comments caused a stir.

"Things kind of took off in a bunch of different directions as people made a bunch of assumptions," he said.

"The fact is that we’re still learning here in formula one, and bringing on a driver who needs to learn about formula one probably isn’t the best thing for us or them," said Haas.

Haas is entering its third F1 season with an unchanged lineup from last year — namely Frenchman Romain Grosjean alongside Dane Kevin Magnussen.

"Sure, there are competent American drivers who can compete in formula one," the American businessman admitted.

"But we’re not ready for that yet, and with the limited amount of testing teams have, getting anyone up to speed who hasn’t already been a part of a development programme would be hard.

"I think that’s the point Gunther was trying to make," Haas added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Haas VF-18 launch
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1