F1 - Haas deal allows early F1 payment for Force India

The impasse has now ended


30 January 2017 - 09h57, by GMM 

A deal has been struck whereby Force India will get an advance on its official F1 prize money early in 2017.

That is the news from Auto Motor und Sport, having earlier reported that the American team Haas vetoed the move to help its fellow small team.

But correspondent Michael Schmidt reports that the impasse has now ended, after the FIA agreed to repay early the $20 million ’new team’ deposit lodged by Haas when it entered F1.

Normally, a new team must complete its second year in F1 before getting the deposit back.



