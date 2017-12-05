Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas closes door on Ferrari’s Giovinazzi

"They did not pressure us"


5 December 2017 - 11h00, by GMM 

Haas appears to have closed the door completely on Antonio Giovinazzi.

Since July, the Ferrari junior driver appeared in a Haas cockpit on seven Friday mornings at grands prix.

"I don’t think it helped us or our drivers," Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"I cannot say how negative it was, but it was not positive. We will see what we are doing next year, but we have not talked about it yet," he added.

Italian Giovinazzi has been left out of the Sauber race lineup for 2018, even though Ferrari’s other junior, Charles Leclerc, was accommodated.

Ferrari also tried to accommodate Giovinazzi at Haas for 2018, but the American team said no.

"They asked," Steiner said, "but if you don’t ask you don’t get what you want.

"They did not pressure us. We quickly clarified that we have two drivers next year. It was pretty straightforward."

For now, Giovinazzi has six Friday practice outings lined up with Sauber for 2018.

"We understand his desire to race but at the moment there are no places," Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne told Italy’s Autosprint.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1