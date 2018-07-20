Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019.

Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his desire to return to the grid after a long absence with his permanent arm injury.

"I heard about this rumour ten minutes ago, when the same question was asked to me by a television crew," Haas team boss Steiner said at Hockenheim.

"I can confirm that we are not negotiating with Robert," he said.

All Steiner would say in addition to that is that Haas wants to seal up its 2019 driver lineup after the summer break.

Kevin Magnussen will almost certainly stay, but there is a question mark over the erratic form of Romain Grosjean.

The Frenchman admitted at Hockenheim that, at least for now, the doors to the top teams are closed.

"It seems that Ferrari is going to sign a contract with Leclerc, if they haven’t already," Grosjean said.

"Red Bull works with its own program and Mercedes has its own talents," he added.

"While formula one has this League A and League B, you do not have the opportunity to fight for the title unless you’re in League A.

"So it seems that I can no longer get my chance to become world champion. But that’s formula one," said Grosjean.

As for whether he is in talks to stay at Haas, he confirmed: "Yes, we’ve talked about it.

"I’m happy to drive for Haas. It will be a pity if I do not have the opportunity to compete for wins and the title, but it’s not a tragedy either. I have a good family and I don’t know for how many more years I will be in formula one."