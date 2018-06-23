Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form

"The recent improvements to the car were good for him"


23 June 2018 - 13h12, by GMM 

Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019.

Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as Frenchman Grosjean struggled for pace and got involved in crashes.

Both are out of contract this year and team boss Gunther Steiner says there will be no decision about 2019 "before the summer break".

He is, though, happy that Grosjean appears to have returned to form.

"For me, the focus was always on bringing Romain back to the performance he is capable of," Steiner said.

"He did well in Canada although there were no points, but I feel that he regained his former self confidence. The recent improvements to the car were good for him," he added.

Steiner is therefore not ruling out a new contract for 32-year-old Grosjean, but says the matter is on hold until the end of August.

"We have a competitive car, but for various reasons we have not been able to implement it. There are no excuses for that," he said.

"We have to manage every grand prix weekend so that both cars can be in the points. At the moment everything goes wrong too often."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC