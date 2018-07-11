Esteban Gutierrez says he is trying to get back onto the F1 grid.

The Mexican lost his Haas seat after the 2016 season, and since then has made appearances in Formula E and Indycar.

But he was back in the F1 paddock last weekend, appearing in Mercedes team gear at Silverstone. The world champions confirmed that Gutierrez, 26, is a team simulator driver.

"I am on a long term project with them and doing everything I can to contribute to the success of the team," he is quoted by France’s Auto Hebdo.

Gutierrez admitted that he has not yet given up on his F1 racing career.

"My goal is to get back to F1 and I’m doing a lot of work to get there," he said.