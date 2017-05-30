The Sauber F1 Team is pleased to announce that Gustav Malja will be in the cockpit of the Sauber C36-Ferrari for one test day during the second in-season test at the Hungaroring following the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend (28.-30. July). It will be the first Formula 1 experience for the 21-year-old Swede, who is currently racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship and has been a competitor since 2016 (former GP2 Series). As with many other racing drivers, Malja began his career in karting when he was eleven years old, switching to single-seater racing in 2011.

Gustav Malja

"The prospect of driving a Formula 1 car is exceptionally thrilling, and a childhood dream come true. I can’t wait to experience that sensation; I’m sure it will be a very surreal moment. I will do everything in my power to make the most of the test day and learn as much as I possibly can. Wholehearted thanks to the Sauber F1 Team for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

Monisha Kaltenborn, CEO and Team Principal

"It will be a great opportunity for Gustav to make another step in his racing career and to fulfill his childhood dream. Driving a Formula 1 car for the first time is always a special moment for race drivers – and so it is for Gustav. We have followed him in previous years, especially last year in the GP2 Series where he consistently made progress."

Career:

2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship, currently 9th

2016 GP2 Series, 13th

2015 Formula Renault 3.5 Series, 9th

2014 Formula Renault 2.0 NEC, 5th

2013 Formula Renault 2.0 NEC, 15th

2012 ADAC Formel Masters, 2nd

2011 ADAC Formel Masters, 13th

2006 – 2011 Karting