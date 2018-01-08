Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Grosjean tips ’very strong’ McLaren in 2018

He fears they’ll be far in front of Haas


8 January 2018 - 08h43, by GMM 

Romain Grosjean has tipped McLaren to have a strong year in formula one after dumping Honda power.

The Ferrari-powered Haas driver said the works team of McLaren’s new engine supplier - Renault - has "developed the project well and is already in front of us".

And so the Frenchman expects McLaren to be strong with Renault power in 2018.

"McLaren will be very strong," Grosjean is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

"They have huge resources and probably the biggest structure in formula one," he said.

"The Renault is a respectable engine — they’ve had reliability problems but in terms of power they are there now," Grosjean added.

"The bigger question is about Williams, Force India, us and Toro Rosso with their new power unit. I think McLaren will be there with Red Bull, then there will be Renault," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1