Romain Grosjean thinks his 2018 slump could finally be over.

Although driving the competitive Haas car, only the Frenchman and Williams’ Sergey Sirotkin are yet to score a single point so far this year.

But Grosjean qualified an impressive sixth in Austria.

He said afterwards he is not worried his points slump will continue.

"I’ve scored points for every team I’ve driven for, in good and bad times," Grosjean is quoted by Ekstra Bladet.

And he said he is confident the opening eight races of the season will not affect his contract negotiations for 2019.

"I’m pretty confident about the future," said Grosjean.

"I know my season has not been good so far, but I also had 130 races before this and two seasons with this team. You cannot write something off after seven bad grands prix, where only three were my mistake," he added.

"Building something with Haas is not over yet," he continued. "Obviously I don’t have any points, but the team knows what I’m capable of and I’m very experienced in formula one."

Team boss Gunther Steiner backed Grosjean to "deliver" in 2018, but would not comment on Haas’ driver plans for 2019.

"It was decided with Gene (Haas) not to talk about drivers before the summer break," he said.