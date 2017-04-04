Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Grosjean not complaining ’good sign’ - Haas

"It is a car without weaknesses and a very strong engine"


4 April 2017 - 13h55, by GMM 

Owner Gene Haas says he is happy the American team is in among the action in a closely-fought midfield in 2017.

Winter rumours suggested Haas could actually be fighting backmarkers Sauber and McLaren this year, but Romain Grosjean qualified a ’best of the rest’ sixth in Melbourne.

But Haas says that midfield pack is close.

"Two seconds behind the top are five teams within half a second," he told Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

And so while many expected the Ferrari-linked to strike F1’s typical ’second season syndrome’, Haas said he is happy with the 2017 car.

"It is a car without weaknesses and a very strong engine," Haas said.

And he smiled: "Grosjean complained less about the car than usual in Melbourne. That’s a good sign."

The 64-year-old, who also co-owns a Nascar team, also sounds happy in formula one, even in the wake of Bernie Ecclestone’s departure and the arrival of Liberty Media.

Recently, Ecclestone’s successor Chase Carey said his goal is to make every grand prix like the ’Super Bowl’.

Haas said: "It does not have to be a Super Bowl. But I do think that a grand prix weekend should have more. It should be a festival for the whole family.

"A kind of Oktoberfest with racing," he added.

As for the small Haas operation that works closely with Ferrari and Dallara, meanwhile, Gene Haas says he is happy to keep the team small in the future.

"We do not want to become too big," he said. "Size means bureaucracy."

And as for goals for 2017, Haas revealed: "We want to be at the front end of the midfield and score regularly.

"Realistically the first six places are filled by Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Behind them is the race for seventh to tenth places."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1