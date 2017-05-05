Romain Grosjean has become a boss of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

The Swiss-born Frenchman, who drives for Haas, replaces the retired former GPDA director Jenson Button.

His appointment comes despite the fact that while GPDA president Alex Wurz is a big proponent of cockpit protection in F1, Grosjean has never supported moves to have systems like Halo or ’Shield’ implemented.

"We race drivers don’t always hold the same opinion, but as a group we are united in wanting the best for our sport," Grosjean said in a statement.

The other GPDA director is Sebastian Vettel.