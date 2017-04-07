Logo
F1 - Grosjean agrees that ’pay drivers’ should go

"I totally agree with him"


7 April 2017 - 09h00, by GMM 

Romain Grosjean has backed moves to nudge so-called ’pay drivers’ out of formula one.

Recently, new sporting chief Ross Brawn admitted one of his goals - that the world’s best 20 drivers are all on the F1 grid - might only be achievable through a fairer distribution of income.

Currently, some struggling teams make up their budgets by signing drivers who bring millions in personal sponsor or backer contributions.

Brawn is quoted by France’s RMC: "The reality is that at the bottom of the grid, business considerations related to the budgets of the drivers have become too great."

French driver Grosjean, who drives for the small American team Haas, says he agrees with Brawn.

"I totally agree with him," he said. "It’s true that it has always existed in F1, but maybe it is now worse than before."

Without naming any current drivers, Grosjean admitted "there are a few that, if you look at their past results, would not necessarily have got to formula one without help".

So any team income distribution changes, like budget caps, would according to Grosjean be good for F1.

"It would be positive for young drivers because we know how extremely difficult it is to arrive in F1, and if there are places taken by people who don’t deserve it, there are even less places for young drivers," he said.



