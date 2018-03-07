Jean Todt has counted himself out of the debate about ’grid girls’.

F1 owner Liberty Media has banned them, replacing the women with children for 2018.

FIA president Todt told Auto Bild at the Geneva motor show: "For me it’s no problem. In fact it’s a stupid problem.

"I have no desire and no time in my life to discuss grid girls. I’m sorry there’s so much talk about a nonsense."

The Frenchman was also asked about comments made by Carmen Jorda, after she said women should focus on trying to get into the physically easier Formula E rather than F1.

Todt said: "I’m in favour of women in racing, and a bit frustrated that we do not have enough. But I’m against a championship for women only."

Former Ferrari boss Todt was also asked about the Maranello team’s F1 quit threat.

He is quoted by Speed Week: "I love Ferrari, but I’m not worried about them leaving.

"My concern now is about making the right decisions for the future of the sport in general. If we do a good job, then we will not lose the most important participants," said Todt.