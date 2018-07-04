After the team’s first double-points finish of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team moves on to compete in the third back-to-back race – the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. With an immense history and high popularity among motorsport enthusiasts, this race weekend is one that Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc very much look forward to. Both drivers name the track’s renowned high-speed corners as the challenge they most appreciate. The unpredictable weather conditions at Silverstone offer an additional challenge to drivers and teams alike.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team celebrates a special occasion this race weekend – namely the 68th anniversary of Alfa Romeo’s first ever Formula 1 Grand Prix win, with Giuseppe “Nino” Farina in the Alfa Romeo GP Tipo 158 “Alfetta” on the 13th May 1950 at Silverstone.

Marcus Ericsson

“Silverstone is one of my favourite races on the calendar. It is a track that has a good mixture of everything – but I especially like the high-speed corner combinations. They really challenge you as a driver, and I see driving these types of corners as one of my strong points. The British fans always show up in great numbers, which makes the event even more special. The weather always plays a big role there, and the changeable conditions can spice things up. It is one of the highlights of the F1 calendar for me and it’s great to head there with the strength of the good result in Austria.”

Charles Leclerc

“I am looking forward to driving at Silverstone. It is a high-speed track, and I am a big fan of the types of corners the track features. In general, I enjoy driving in wet conditions very much. The weather in England is quite unpredictable, so I hope that there will be some rain to add an extra challenge to our sessions. It is an historic race, and there are many passionate fans who come to support us at the track. This will make the atmosphere even more special for the weekend, and I can’t wait to be back in the car.”

Track facts

With its many high-speed corners, the track at Silverstone requires a lot of downforce as well as a stable car. In terms of the car set-up, the challenge will be to balance the high-speed requirements of the older part of the circuit (up to 2009) with the traction and ride demand of the newer section (since 2011).