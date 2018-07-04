Daniel Ricciardo

“My first ever F1 race was at Silverstone so it’s always a special one for me. I’ve always loved the circuit, it’s high speed, flowing and beautiful. Copse is flat and then into Maggots and Becketts is just epic, I’m genuinely so excited about this race. It’s gonna be, full, full, lift, downshift and back to full, it’s gonna be sick. I don’t always love the weather but you win some, you lose some. It also has one of the most loyal and patriotic crowds and the place is rich in motorsport history. I had a fun race there last year coming from the back and through the field to fifth, it’s always been a pretty happy hunting ground for me. I’ve had a podium there but never a win, I might steal it from Lewis. He has a pretty good home record but I’ll try and get one back on the English, they are doing a bit too well in sport at the moment (laughs). I definitely want the track to stay on the calendar and I really hope that’s the case, but if for some reason it had to be replaced with another English circuit I would say Brands Hatch GP Circuit, that would also be sick in an F1 car. Whatever happens, we have to have at least one English race on the calendar.”

Max Verstappen

“Coming to the end of three busy weeks of racing it will be nice to get a little break before Hockenheim. Silverstone is a great track to end this busy stint at, it is of course a very historic track but also great fun. It has a lot of fast corners, Becketts and Maggots being my favourite and there are always loads of fans out in force. It is quite hard to overtake due to the fast corners which means it is hard to follow so I’ll be hoping for some of that lovely British rain. I have been on the podium once before there so I’m eager to get back on it. Being close to the team HQ is also a bonus, it is nice for the mechanics and engineers to be close to home for a race weekend.”