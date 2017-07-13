‘The Home of British Motorsport’ is naturally a treasured place in Williams’ heart and not only because the team won both its first and 100th Grand Prix at the circuit. The track consists of long sweeping corners and fast straights, making it one of the quickest laps on the calendar. The race at Silverstone is the joint-oldest consecutively staged Grand Prix, along with Monza, and a race Williams has won 10 times, including four consecutive years from 1991 to 1994. This year’s British Grand Prix will be a special one for the team, as we continue celebrating our 40th anniversary.

For Silverstone, Pirelli has made available the medium, soft and supersoft tyres.

Paddy Lowe

Our home race; the British GP. It’s always great to go to Silverstone as they have one of the biggest crowds of the year, and the fans are all super-enthusiastic. It’s a circuit with a rich history, and has produced some memorable races over the many years we have raced there, particularly for Williams. The weather can be a bit of a lottery, so you always need to keep an eye on where the next rain shower may come from. It’s a high-speed circuit so it is really important to have good aerodynamic performance. It is quite easy on brakes, aggressive on the tyres, but very demanding on the driver with the high loads. We hope we can put on a great show for the home fans as we continue celebrating our 40th anniversary.

Felipe Massa

Silverstone is always a very important race. It’s the home Grand Prix for the team, and we know how important that is for everyone, especially with the 40th anniversary celebrations. It’s going to be a very important weekend for Williams and I really hope we can have an amazing race, and an amazing result, to celebrate even more. The track itself is really nice. There’s a lot of high speed corners and the car normally performs very well there.

Lance Stroll

This is going to be a very special weekend. I know the 40th anniversary celebrations for the team will continue, and, as I witnessed at the fan day we had at the circuit on the 2nd June, we will have a lot of support. I have only had a few laps there in our 2014 Formula 1 car, but I do know it from racing there in 2015 in Formula 3. There is a lot of history surrounding the track and that always adds to the enjoyment. It is a very fast circuit and I find the Maggots/Becketts section really interesting. I think we will have a lot of fun this weekend.