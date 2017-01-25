Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to be ready in the event he might make his F1 race debut in 2017.

The 2016 GP2 runner-up and Italian, 23, has been appointed as Ferrari’s official third driver for this year.

"I am still adjusting to being part of such a big family with lots of people working around two drivers," Giovinazzi told Italy’s Sky Sport 24.

"As third driver I will have to work hard in the simulator," he added. "I have a lot to learn and will give 110 per cent, because if there is a chance to drive in a race, I will accept it."