F1 - Giovinazzi would ’accept’ 2017 debut

"I have a lot to learn and will give 110 per cent"


25 January 2017 - 14h31, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to be ready in the event he might make his F1 race debut in 2017.

The 2016 GP2 runner-up and Italian, 23, has been appointed as Ferrari’s official third driver for this year.

"I am still adjusting to being part of such a big family with lots of people working around two drivers," Giovinazzi told Italy’s Sky Sport 24.

"As third driver I will have to work hard in the simulator," he added. "I have a lot to learn and will give 110 per cent, because if there is a chance to drive in a race, I will accept it."



