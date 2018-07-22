Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Giovinazzi shapes up for Sauber seat

"It was nice to finally be back in the car"


22 July 2018 - 09h37, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi has emerged as the big favourite to drive for Sauber in 2019.

The rumour stepped up a notch at Hockenheim, where he drove for the Swiss team in Friday practice.

The Italian is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy. This year, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is at Sauber, but he is linked with a move to Ferrari for 2019.

"We will discuss the issue with Ferrari and then make a decision," said Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur at Hockenheim.

"It’s important for Alfa Romeo that we achieve good results with two drivers who are best suited for our future."

Giovinazzi, 24, said at Hockenheim: "It was nice to finally be back in the car, but everything felt normal.

"I know the team well now, since I did my first two races with them in 2017. Since then, Sauber has grown as a team so it would be silly to say I don’t want to race in formula one with them in 2019," he added.

When asked about Giovinazzi’s comments, Vasseur said: "It’s nice that Antonio wants to drive for us. It’s something to be proud of.

"He will work with us in several practice sessions and I can get to know him better and find a common language. Last year, we did the same with Charles," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC