F1 - Giovinazzi says 2017 priority is Ferrari

"I’m the third driver"


6 March 2017 - 09h05, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi insists his priority for 2017 is his role as Ferrari’s reserve driver.

That is despite the fact the Italian was drafted into the Sauber driver lineup for the first Barcelona test, because Pascal Wehrlein is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Blick, a well-connected Swiss newspaper, says it should become clear on Monday whether German Wehrlein will get the green light to return to the Sauber this week.

But whatever happens, Giovinazzi says his main priority is Ferrari.

"I’m the third driver," he is quoted by Speed Week. "I will follow the race weekends and then we’ll see what’s happening."

However, the 2016 GP2 runner-up admits that sitting on the sidelines in 2017 will take some adjusting to.

"It’s going to be harder than before," he said. "To be in the paddock but with less adrenaline."



